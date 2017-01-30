Jacksonville holds off late Stetson comeback attempt

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Darien Fernandez scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Jacksonville hold on to beat Stetson 89-86 on Monday night.

Marcel White added 21 points and Tanner Rubio had 15 for the Dolphins (15-10, 3-5 Atlantic Sun).

Overall, Stetson finished with higher totals in both field goals and 3-pointers, and shot better percentages in each area. However Jacksonville held an 18-10 advantage in free throw points, including 6-3 in the final minutes.

Derick Newton scored 23 points and Divine Myles added 22 to lead Stetson (9-15, 2-6).

Stetson led 52-47 with 14:57 left before Jacksonville came charging back. White tied it at 52 with a layup, followed by a J.R. Holder 3 which gave the Dolphins the lead, which grew to 81-69 with 3:55 left.

The Hatters staged one final comeback bid; however, cutting their deficit to one possession (85-82) with 35 seconds left before a Holder free throw pushed it back to two possessions.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments