Iverson has 17 points, 12 boards as URI races past Duquesne

January 21, 2017
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kuran Iverson had 17 points and 12 rebounds as Rhode Island ran away from Duquesne in the second half for a 90-69 victory on Saturday.

Hassan Martin added 20 points with seven boards and E.C. Matthews had 19 points for the Rams (12-6, 4-2 A10 Conference).

Rhode Island, up 41-31 at halftime, started the second period on a 35-17 run to go ahead 76-48. Duquesne never led, as the Rams held a 26-18 advantage with 8:21 left in the first half.

These games are usually tight as seven of the last 10 were decided by five points or less.

The Rams hit just 3 of 13 from distance but made 31 of 64 field goal attempts while holding Duquesne to 23-of-58 shooting.

Rhode Island scored 50 points in the paint while allowing the Dukes just 26 underneath.

Tarin Smith and Mike Lewis II had 11 apiece for Duquesne (9-11, 2-5).

