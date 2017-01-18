IUPUI beats South Dakota State 85-83 in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Darell Combs scored 18 points, including the final four in overtime, to give IUPUI an 85-83 win over South Dakota State on Wednesday night.

In overtime, the teams paced each other early on; then Combs made a layup to tie it at 83 with 1:54 to play, and sank a jumper at the buzzer to win it for the Jaguars (9-11, 3-3 Summit League).

Ron Patterson led the team with 19 points, Kellon Thomas had 11 and Matt O’Leary had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Thomas sank a layup to put IUPUI on top 78-77 with 14 seconds remaining in regulation but an Evan Hall foul sent South Dakota State’s Chris Howell to the line where he made the second, tying the game at 78.

Michael Orris scored a career-high 20 points for the Jackrabbits (8-13, 1-5) who have lost four straight.

