9:45 pm, January 18, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » IUPUI beats South Dakota…

IUPUI beats South Dakota State 85-83 in OT

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 9:30 pm 01/18/2017 09:30pm
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Darell Combs scored 18 points, including the final four in overtime, to give IUPUI an 85-83 win over South Dakota State on Wednesday night.

In overtime, the teams paced each other early on; then Combs made a layup to tie it at 83 with 1:54 to play, and sank a jumper at the buzzer to win it for the Jaguars (9-11, 3-3 Summit League).

Ron Patterson led the team with 19 points, Kellon Thomas had 11 and Matt O’Leary had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Thomas sank a layup to put IUPUI on top 78-77 with 14 seconds remaining in regulation but an Evan Hall foul sent South Dakota State’s Chris Howell to the line where he made the second, tying the game at 78.

Michael Orris scored a career-high 20 points for the Jackrabbits (8-13, 1-5) who have lost four straight.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » IUPUI beats South Dakota…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball