Isaac leads No. 10 Florida State past No. 15 Notre Dame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Isaac scored 23 points, including 17 in the second half, as 10th-ranked Florida State beat No. 15 Notre Dame 83-80 on Wednesday night to move into a three-way tie atop the Atlantic Coast Conference at the one-third mark in conference play.

Isaac, who had 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double, scored nine of his points during an 11-1 run that helped the Seminoles take control. FSU trailed 64-62 with 5:40 remaining before Isaac buried a 3-pointer to start the run.

Dwayne Bacon added 11 points for Florida State (17-2, 5-1), which has won 16 straight at home and is tied with Notre Dame and North Carolina for the conference lead.

Steve Vasturia scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Fighting Irish (16-3, 5-1), who were 15 of 21 from long distance. Matt Farrell added 17 points and V.J. Beachem 14, including four 3-pointers, as Notre Dame had its seven-game winning streak snapped.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish came into the game averaging the second-least amount of turnovers in the nation (9.4 per game). They committed a season-high 19, including 13 in the first half. Their previous season high was 13 in wins over Colgate and Saint Peter’s.

Florida State: On a night one of the starters (Terance Mann) was held scoreless and Michael Ojo’s lone points came on the opening dunk of the game, the bench came up big again as they outscored the Irish’s reserves 39-18. PJ Savoy led the way with 12 points, including eight straight during an 11-3 run in the first half, and Jarquez Smith added 10.

STREAKS

Vasturia became the fourth Notre Dame player to start 100 consecutive games, joining Pat Connaughton (139, 2012-15), Chris Thomas (128, 2001-05) and Pat Garrity (11, 1994-98). Vasturia’s streak started late in the 2013-14 season. … Bacon has scored in double figures in 28 straight games, which leads the ACC.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Returns home after a three-game road trip and hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

Florida State: Concludes its run against six straight ranked teams by hosting No. 12 Louisville on Saturday.

