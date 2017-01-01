Iowa rallies past Michigan 86-83 in OT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Peter Jok scored 25 points, including a decisive 3 with 1:16 left in overtime, and Iowa rallied to beat Michigan 86-83 on Sunday for its fifth straight win over the Wolverines.

Freshman Jordan Bohannon added 17 points and six assists for the Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-1 Big Ten), who overcame a monster game by Michigan’s D.J. Wilson for their sixth win in seven games.

Derrick Walton Jr.’s breakaway layup with 21 seconds to go pulled Michigan (10-4, 0-1) within 84-83. But Jok hit two free throws after a hard foul, and Wilson clanked a 3 off the backboard that would’ve likely forced a second overtime.

Wilson set a career high with 28 points, and he added 14 rebounds and six assists. Duncan Robinson scored 15 off the bench for the Wolverines, who were just 12 of 35 from 3-point range.

Tyler Cook had 11 points with eight assists in his first start since November for Iowa.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Losing to a team that likely won’t come anywhere near the NCAA Tournament isn’t the way Michigan wanted to start Big Ten play. The Wolverines blew a small cushion late in the second half, giving a young Iowa team boosted by a surprisingly robust crowd an extra five minutes to steal a win. Zak Irvin had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists, but he was just 5 of 15 from the field.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes made mistakes — with four freshman starters, that’s inevitable — but responded nicely following a blowout loss at Purdue. Bohannon’s strong outing was encouraging, given how badly Iowa needs strong point-guard play in the weeks ahead, and Cook gave the Hawkeyes a major boost by playing 31 minutes.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Penn State in its first league game at home.

Iowa: Travels to Nebraska on Thursday.

