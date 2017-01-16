8:11 pm, January 16, 2017
Injured hip sidelines Louisville guard Snider for 2-3 weeks

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 7:57 pm 01/16/2017 07:57pm
Louisville's Quentin Snider (4) shoots past the defense of Duke's Harry Giles (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 78-69. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville guard Quentin Snider will miss 2-3 weeks with an injured hip, leaving the No. 12 Cardinals without their assists leader and No. 2 scorer.

The school said Snider won’t need surgery and should heal with rest.

Snider strained a hip flexor early in the second half Saturday in a win over Duke. The junior stayed in the game and finished with 13 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Snider is averaging 12.1 points and 4.0 assists per game.

The Cardinals (15-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) host Clemson on Thursday night before visiting No. 10 Florida State on Saturday.

More AP College Basketball: collegebasketball.ap.org

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
NCAA Basketball