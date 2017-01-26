Incarnate Word holds off Abilene Christian from line, 82-79

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Simi Socks and Jalin Hart combined to score 43 points and Incarnate Word used some clutch free throw shooting in the final minute to hold off Abilene Christian 82-79 on Thursday night.

Hart, who finished with 20 points, scored on a layup and added two free throws in the final minute to keep the Wildcats at bay. Payten Ricks got Abilene Christian within a point twice in the final minute, the final time on a layup with seven seconds left to make it 80-79. Sam Burmeister hit a pair of free throws to make it 82-79 and Ricks’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed.

Socks hit his first seven shots from the field and finished with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Jalone Friday scored a career-high 26 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field to lead Abilene Christian. Jaren Lewis added 17 points.

