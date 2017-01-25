4:15 pm, January 26, 2017
Illinois State wins 10th straight, 71-66 over Indiana State

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:17 pm
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Deontae Hawkins and Phil Fayne had 19 points each on Wednesday night, and Illinois State escaped a close contest for its tenth straight win, 71-66 over Indiana State.

The Redbirds (17-4, 9-0 Missouri Valley) pulled away with the final five points of the game at the foul line. The Sycamores (7-14, 1-8) tied it at 66 on Jordan Barnes’ 3-pointer with 1:01 to go, but Brenton Scott missed a layup with 26 seconds and Matt Van Scyoc missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied it with 4 seconds to go.

Both teams’ largest lead was seven points, and Indiana State held the lead for 18:32 compared to 18:29 for Illinois State.

Hawkins also grabbed 12 rebounds and Paris Lee added 18 points for Illinois State, which extended its home winning streak to 17.

Scott had 15 points; T.J. Bell scored 12 and Van Scyoc 10 for Indiana State.

