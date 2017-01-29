1:50 am, January 30, 2017
Illinois State off to best MVC start, beats Evansville 69-59

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 6:35 pm 01/29/2017 06:35pm
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Phil Fayne had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Illinois State beat Evansville 69-59 on Sunday for its 11th straight win.

The Redbirds (18-4, 10-0 Missouri Valley) have also won six straight road games, and its 10-0 MVC start is a program best. Evansville (10-13, 1-9) has lost eight in a row.

Paris Lee had 15 points for Illinois State. Keyshawn Evans and Deontae Hawkins added 11 points apiece.

Jaylon Brown scored 17 points and David Howard added 16 to lead the Purple Aces.

The Redbirds led 50-40 with about 13 minutes left. Evansville pulled to 55-51 with 5:41 remaining before Tony Wills and Hawkins made back-to-back 3-pointers and Illinois State stretched its lead to 61-51 with five minutes to go. The Purple Aces pulled within six points but didn’t get closer.

