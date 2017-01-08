1:55 am, January 8, 2017
19° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Sunday activities. See the full list here.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Idaho sinks Montana State…

Idaho sinks Montana State 83-81 in OT with Blake’s tip-in

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 1:10 am 01/08/2017 01:10am
Share

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Brayon Blake scored the game-winner on a tip-in with 1.5 seconds left in overtime and Idaho beat Montana State 83-81 on Saturday night.

Pat Ingram drove across the lane in the final seconds and his layup came off the glass too hard, but Blake was there to put it back for the Vandals (6-8, 1-2 Big Sky).

Tyler Hall had just hit a pull-up 3-pointer for the Bobcats (6-11, 1-3) with 33.5 seconds left that tied it for the fourth time in overtime.

Victor Sanders led Idaho with 27 points, including a trio of free throws with 2.2 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime. Chad Sherwood added 17 points and Blake 10.

Hall made 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 32 points for the Bobcats. Harald Frey and Quinton Everett added 15 points each.

The game had 14 ties and 21 lead changes. Neither team led by more than seven.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Idaho sinks Montana State…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball