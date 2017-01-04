Huskies win 89th straight, 90-45 over East Carolina

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 21 points and top-ranked UConn beat East Carolina 90-45 for the program’s 89th straight win on Wednesday night, moving the Huskies within a game of their own NCAA record.

Gabby Williams added 16 points, Katie Lou Samuelson had 15 and Kia Nurse chipped in with 14 for UConn (14-0, 2-0 American), which now has the two longest winning streaks in Division I college basketball history.

The win broke a tie with the John Wooden’s UCLA men’s program, which won 88 straight in the early 1970s. That program won 10 national titles. Geno Auriemma’s women have won 11 championships, including the last four.

Kristen Gaffney led East Carolina (9-6, 0-2) with 12 points.

Saniya Chong hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to open the scoring and the Huskies never trailed. UConn closed out the first half on a 12-2 run that made it 45-20 and took their first 40-point lead in the third quarter on a pair of Natalie Butler free throws that made the score 68-28.

The Pirates have never come within 40 points of the Huskies, losing the seven games they have played by an average of 47.3 points.

The Huskies outscored East Carolina 52-20 in the paint and outrebounded the Pirates 41-23.

UConn has won 136 of its last 137 games. Their only loss during that stretch came by two points, in overtime, at Stanford on Nov. 17, 2014.

A win next Tuesday over No. 22 South Florida would tie the 90-game streak that Auriemma’s teams set between November, 2008 and December, 2010.

BIG PICTURE

UConn owns the top three winning streaks in women’s basketball history at 90, 89 and 70 games. The Huskies also had streaks of 47 (2013-15), 35 (1994-96), and 33 games (1996-97). The team is also riding a 31-game road winning streak, which was originally listed by the NCAA as a record. The organization was missing the 34 straight road games UConn won between 2001 and 2004. That string includes a tournament game the Huskies won against Hawaii on the Rainbow’s home court.

East Carolina: The Pirates opened the season 9-3, but have now dropped three straight. Five of their six losses have come by 10 or more points.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies will try to tie their record 90-game winning streak against South Florida next Tuesday in Hartford. The Bulls will be the eighth ranked opponent the Huskies have faced this season. The Huskies also beat No. 25 Kansas State, which wasn’t ranked the teams met last month.

East Carolina: The Pirates hope to snap their losing streak when they return home to face SMU on Saturday evening

