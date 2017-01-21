8:19 pm, January 21, 2017
Hubbs helps Tennessee trounce Mississippi State 91-74

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 8:17 pm 01/21/2017 08:17pm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Robert Hubbs III scored 19 points Saturday as Tennessee pulled away in the second half of a 91-74 victory over Mississippi State.

Grant Williams added 17 points to help Tennessee (10-9, 3-4 SEC) earn its first Southeastern Conference home win of the season. Admiral Schofield had 15 and Jordan Bowden added 14.

Tennessee had lost 82-78 to Arkansas and 70-60 to No. 24 South Carolina in its first two SEC home games.

Mississippi State (12-6, 3-3) has dropped two straight after winning three in a row. This marked the first SEC road loss of the season for the Bulldogs, who had won at LSU and Arkansas.

Schnider Herard had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Mississippi State freshman’s first double-double. Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters had 11 points each, and Mario Kegler added 10.

