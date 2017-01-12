Hot-shooting UNC Greensboro buries 13 3-pointers, beats ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Francis Alonso scored 24 points and UNC Greensboro made 13 3-pointers and beat East Tennessee State 83-79 on Thursday night.

Alonso was 7 of 10 from the field and made three 3-pointers. R.J. White added 18 points for UNC Greensboro (13-5, 4-1 Southern Conference), hitting five 3s on 6-of-13 shooting overall from the floor. Diante Baldwin scored 15 points and Marvin Smith chipped in 10, with each making a pair of 3-point shots for the Spartans, who made 26 of 52 field goals (50 percent) and 13 of 20 from long range (65 percent).

Desonta Bradford scored 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting to lead East Tennessee State (13-4, 3-1). David Burrell added 15 points and made three 3-pointers for the Buccaneers, who shot 49 percent from the field and were 8 of 18 (44 percent) from distance.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments