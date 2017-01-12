11:05 pm, January 12, 2017
63° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT CNN holds a town hall with House Speaker Paul Ryan at George Washington University at 9 p.m. EST

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Hot-shooting UNC Greensboro buries…

Hot-shooting UNC Greensboro buries 13 3-pointers, beats ETSU

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 11:02 pm 01/12/2017 11:02pm
Share

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Francis Alonso scored 24 points and UNC Greensboro made 13 3-pointers and beat East Tennessee State 83-79 on Thursday night.

Alonso was 7 of 10 from the field and made three 3-pointers. R.J. White added 18 points for UNC Greensboro (13-5, 4-1 Southern Conference), hitting five 3s on 6-of-13 shooting overall from the floor. Diante Baldwin scored 15 points and Marvin Smith chipped in 10, with each making a pair of 3-point shots for the Spartans, who made 26 of 52 field goals (50 percent) and 13 of 20 from long range (65 percent).

Desonta Bradford scored 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting to lead East Tennessee State (13-4, 3-1). David Burrell added 15 points and made three 3-pointers for the Buccaneers, who shot 49 percent from the field and were 8 of 18 (44 percent) from distance.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Hot-shooting UNC Greensboro buries…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball