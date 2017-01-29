3:22 am, January 29, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Hot-shooting Seattle beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 96-84

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 12:18 am 01/29/2017 12:18am
SEATTLE (AP) — Zack Moore scored a career-high 33 points, Brendan Westendorf added a career-best 29, and Seattle rolled to a 96-84 victory over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night to snap a two-game skid.

Moore was 11 of 14 from the floor and made eight 3-pointers. Westendorf shot 10 of 16, including 5 of 8 from long range. William Powell matched a career high with 22 points.

Seattle (10-11, 2-4 Western Athletic Conference), which was held under 60 points in its last two games, scored 53 in the first half on 69-percent shooting.

Nick Dixon scored 26 points and Antonio Green added 22 for Rio Grande Valley (10-14, 2-5).

Seattle had a 16-point lead early in the second half before the Vaqueros pulled to a 69-all tie with 9:23 remaining. The Redhawks answered with an 11-2 spurt for an 80-71 lead and cruised from there.

Seattle finished 30-of-48 shooting (62.5 percent) and made 14 of 24 3-point attempts (58.3 percent).

