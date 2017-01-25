Hooke’s late points lift Kennesaw State past NJIT, 71-65

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Hooker scored nine points in the final three minutes to lift Kennesaw State to a 71-65 win over the New Jersey Institute of Technology in an Atlantic Sun Conference battle on Wednesday night.

Hooker gave the Owls the lead for good on a 3-pointer with 2:47 left in the game that made it 65-63, then made it 67-63 less than a minute later when he grabbed an offensive rebound and laid it in. He added a jumper and a pair of free throws in the final 28 seconds to put the game away.

Hooker finished with 16 points and five assists off the Kennesaw State bench. Kendrick Ray led the Owls (9-13, 3-3) with 18 points and dished out seven assists. Nick Masterson also added 16 points.

Rob Ukawuba finished with 20 points to lead NJIT (9-13, 1-5). Tim Coleman added 19 points and Abdul Lewis grabbed 16 rebounds.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments