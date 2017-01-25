10:15 pm, January 25, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen now to President Donald Trump's interview with ABC's David Muir.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Hooke's late points lift…

Hooke’s late points lift Kennesaw State past NJIT, 71-65

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 10:00 pm 01/25/2017 10:00pm
Share

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Hooker scored nine points in the final three minutes to lift Kennesaw State to a 71-65 win over the New Jersey Institute of Technology in an Atlantic Sun Conference battle on Wednesday night.

Hooker gave the Owls the lead for good on a 3-pointer with 2:47 left in the game that made it 65-63, then made it 67-63 less than a minute later when he grabbed an offensive rebound and laid it in. He added a jumper and a pair of free throws in the final 28 seconds to put the game away.

Hooker finished with 16 points and five assists off the Kennesaw State bench. Kendrick Ray led the Owls (9-13, 3-3) with 18 points and dished out seven assists. Nick Masterson also added 16 points.

Rob Ukawuba finished with 20 points to lead NJIT (9-13, 1-5). Tim Coleman added 19 points and Abdul Lewis grabbed 16 rebounds.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball Tech News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Hooke's late points lift…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball