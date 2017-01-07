7:51 pm, January 7, 2017
Hooker scores 23, North Dakota beats Southern Utah 95-65

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 7:28 pm 01/07/2017 07:28pm
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Quinton Hooker scored 23 points and had six assists, Corey Baldwin added 14 points with four 3-pointers, and North Dakota ran away early to beat Southern Utah 95-65 on Saturday for its third straight win.

Geno Crandall had 13 points and a career-high nine assists for the Fighting Hawks (8-6, 3-1 Big Sky), who held the Thunderbirds to 25.9-percent shooting while making 35-of-66 (53 percent).

Baldwin put the Fighting Hawks up for good, 11-8, with a 3-pointer and North Dakota pulled away on a 12-1 run capped by Hooker’s 3-pointer. North Dakota led 43-25 at halftime after the Thunderbirds missed all seven of their 3-point tries.

Crandall’s jumper capped a 9-1 run for a 52-26 North Dakota lead early in the second half and the Fighting Hawks led by 37 with six minutes left.

Josh Collins scored a career-high 11 points and Conner Avants and Kienan Walter added 10 apiece for North Dakota.

Randy Onwuasor scored 19 for Southern Utah (4-12, 2-1).

