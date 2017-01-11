9:35 pm, January 11, 2017
Holy Cross builds big first-half lead, beats Lafayette 71-54

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 9:20 pm 01/11/2017 09:20pm
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Karl Charles scored 20 points, Malachi Alexander hit four 3-pointers and had 19 points, and Holy Cross beat Lafayette 71-54 on Wednesday night.

Holy Cross scored the first seven points of the game, went on a 15-0 run and led 33-13 at halftime behind Charles’ 11 points and Alexander’s 10. Lafayette was held to 23 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

The Leopards outscored Holy Cross 41-38 in the second half but it was too late.

Patrick Benzan added 11 points for Holy Cross (9-9, 3-2 Patriot League). Anthony Thompson had a team-high seven assists as the Crusaders used 19 assists for 24 made field goals.

Thompson’s only points came on an open corner 3-pointer with 14:43 left for a 30-point lead.

Matt Klinewski had 14 points and seven rebounds for Lafayette (6-10, 2-3). Hunter Janacek made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, and Paulius Zalys added 10 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
