6:21 pm, January 7, 2017
23° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Saturday and Sunday activities. See the full list here.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Henson's 24, Carey's 21…

Henson’s 24, Carey’s 21 carry Wagner past Sacred Heart 75-62

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 6:09 pm 01/07/2017 06:09pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Henson scored 24 points and Michael Carey added 21 and Wagner defeated Sacred Heart 75-62 on Saturday.

Henson had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the first half as the Seahawks (6-8, 2-2 Northeastern Conference) took a 35-31 lead after trailing 16-10.

Mike Aaman opened the second half with a layup, Carey followed with a jumper after an offensive rebound and Henson hit a 3-pointer as Wagner quickly pushed the lead to 11 in the first 90 seconds off the second half.

The Pioneers (6-11, 1-3) got it back to two on Sean Hoehn 3 at the 12:03 mark before Carey scored six-straight points. Quincy McKnight’s steal and layup at 8:03 again cut the deficit to two and Matej Buovac’s 3 at 3:37 made it a three-point game.

But Wagner missed five-straight shots, committed two turnovers the Seahawks scored 10-straight points.

Buovac had 15 points and Devon Barnett 14 for Sacred Heart.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Henson's 24, Carey's 21…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball