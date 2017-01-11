9:35 pm, January 11, 2017
TRAFFIC ALERT In Northeast D.C., inbound New York Avenue is blocked beyond 9th Street/ Brentwood Pkwy.

Hensen scores 12 points, Vermont tops Binghamton 67-50

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 9:17 pm
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Payton Hensen scored 12 points and Vermont made eight 3-pointers to beat Binghamton 67-50 on Wednesday night to win its fifth straight to start America East Conference play 3-0 for the third time in the last four years.

Trae Bell-Haynes scored nine points with four assists, Ernie Duncan hit three 3-pointers, and the Catamounts (13-5) made 24 of 47 field goals (51.1 percent).

Duncan’s 3-pointer and Hensen’s layup put Vermont up 44-29 early in the second half. Binghamton closed to 50-40 on Willie Rodriguez’s back-to-back 3s, but Darren Payton dunked amid a 9-2 run and the Catamounts led 59-44 with 6:43 left and were never threatened.

Binghamton’s Everson Davis tied it at 14 with a layup, but Vermont pulled ahead 24-15 after a 9-0 run bookended by Henson 3-pointers and led 38-27 at halftime.

Thomas Bruce scored 13 points and Rodriguez and Marlon Beck II added 12 apiece for Binghamton (9-9, 0-3), losers of three straight.

NCAA Basketball