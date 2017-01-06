12:19 am, January 6, 2017
Healy scores 19, Santa Clara hands Portland 1st WCC defeat

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 12:15 am 01/06/2017 12:15am
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Kai Healy scored a career-high 19 points, KJ Feagin 17 and Jared Brownridge surpassed 2,000 points in his career as Santa Clara knocked off Portland 70-42 on Thursday night.

The loss was the first in West Coast Conference play for Pilots coach Terry Porter.

Brownridge surpassed 2,000 points, scoring on a breakaway layup, but picked up his fourth foul with nearly 11 minutes left and finished with eight points, his second-lowest total this season. With 2,001 points, Brownridge is the 11th WCC player to break 2,000.

Healy saw extra minutes after Matt Hauser was hurt on a pick two minutes in, and capped a 14-1 run with a 3-pointer that built the Santa Clara (8-8, 2-1 WCC) lead to 25 with 10:21 remaining.

Portland’s Alec Wintering and Jazz Johnson — sixth nationally as a scoring tandem at 39.5 ppg — combined for 27 on 9-of-22 shooting. Johnson scored 19 and Wintering was pressured into seven turnovers.

Portland (9-6, 2-1) travels to undefeated and fifth-ranked Gonzaga on Saturday.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
