Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Hayes powers No. 25…

Hayes powers No. 25 Florida past Oklahoma 84-52

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 4:15 pm 01/28/2017 04:15pm
Florida center Kevarrius Hayes (13) shoots in front of Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kevarrius Hayes scored a career-high 20 points to help No. 25 Florida beat Oklahoma 84-52 on Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Canyon Barry scored 15 points and Devin Robinson had 13 for the Gators (16-5), who have won two in a row since dropping consecutive games to South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Florida scored a season-high 106 points against LSU on Wednesday, and then held Oklahoma to 27.7-percent shooting.

Rashard Odomes scored 13 points for the Sooners (8-12), and Kameron McGusty had 10.

Senior guard Jordan Woodard, Oklahoma’s leading scorer for the season with 17 points per game, went scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting.

