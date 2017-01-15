12:39 am, January 15, 2017
Hart has double-double; UC Santa Barbara beats Cal Poly

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 12:15 am 01/15/2017 12:15am
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Hart scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and UC Santa Barbara beat Cal Poly 58-53 on Saturday night.

The game was tied at 46 before Eric Childress scored four and Hart added two for a 6-0 spurt to give the Gauchos a 52-46 lead with three minutes left. Cal Poly pulled to 55-51 with 32 seconds to play. Santa Barbara made 3 of 4 free throws, and the Mustangs missed three 3-point shots and two free throws to end it.

Hart was 7 of 15 from the floor. Clifton Powell Jr. added 13 points and a pair of 3s for the Gauchos (3-12, 1-2 Big West), who shot 12 of 15 from the line.

Donovan Fields scored 15 points and made three 3-pointers to lead Cal Poly (5-12, 0-3), which has lost eight straight.

