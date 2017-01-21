6:49 pm, January 21, 2017
Happ, No. 17 Wisconsin edge Minnesota in overtime, 78-76

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 6:44 pm 01/21/2017 06:44pm
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ dunks against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ethan Happ scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 17 Wisconsin to a 78-76 overtime victory over Minnesota on Saturday.

Nigel Hayes added 21 points for the Badgers (16-3, 5-1 Big Ten) and Bronson Koenig hit two huge 3-pointers in overtime to help beat the Golden Gophers for the sixth straight time. The bigger, stronger Badgers outscored Minnesota 44-24 in the paint to win for the 12th time in their last 13 games.

Amir Coffey scored 19 points and Akeem Springs added 16 for the Gophers (15-5, 3-4), who lost their third straight game. Springs hit a 3 to force overtime, but his last-second heave in overtime clanked off the rim to preserve the victory for Wisconsin.

