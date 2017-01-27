11:45 am, January 27, 2017
Hall scores 31, helps Montana State hold off Idaho in 2 OT

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:35 am 01/27/2017 12:35am
In this photo provided by Montana State University, Montana State guard Devonte Klines (10) drives against Idaho guard Trevon Allen (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Bozeman, Mont. (Kelly Gorham/Montana State University via AP)

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tyler Hall scored five of Montana State’s last seven points, finished with 31 and kicked off the second overtime with a steal and an assist as the Bobcats held on to defeat Idaho 94-91 in double overtime Thursday night.

Hall stepped in front of an Idaho inbounds pass early in the second overtime and, while falling backward, flipped the ball to Devonte Klines who raced down court for a dunk as the Bobcats took an 82-78 lead with just 40 seconds gone.

Montana State (10-12, 5-4 Big Sky) survived one last Idaho rally that saw the Vandals come as close as 93-91 when Brayon Blake hit consecutive 3-pointers. Hall was fouled with 1.9 seconds showing on the clock and bounced his first free throw try off the rim, but sank the second. Idaho’s Trevon Allen’s running 3-point try missed as time expired.

Blake led the Vandals (9-10, 4-4) with 20 points while Nate Sherwood, who tied a career high with 19, and Victor Sanders, 18, each fouled out. Harald Frey scored 20 for Montana State before fouling out late in regulation.

Hall hit a jumper that sent the game into overtime at 71-71. Chad Sherwood’s second-effort basket for Idaho forced the second overtime at 78-78.

