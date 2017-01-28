3:27 am, January 29, 2017
Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Hall, Frey help Montana State edge EWU 91-90 in OT

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 6:45 pm 01/28/2017 06:45pm
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tyler Hall and Harald Frey had 19 points apiece and Montana State survived two last-second shots to edge Eastern Washington 91-90 on Saturday for its fifth straight win.

Devonte Klines made 1 of 2 free throws for the Bobcats with 28 seconds left and the Eagles had two chances to win. Felix Von Hofe missed a jumper with two seconds left but the rebound went off Montana State and Ty Gibson’s catch-and-shoot 3-pointer was off the mark.

Eastern Washington’s Sir Washington hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation and another at the buzzer, after Klines made 1 of 2 free throws, to force the overtime.

Quinton Everett added 15 points for the Bobcats (11-10, 6-4 Big Sky), who made 14 of 17 free throws, including 7 of 8 in OT to go with a 3-pointer from Hall, and had just four turnovers.

Jacob Wiley had 34 points on 14-of-18 shooting and nine rebounds for the Eagles (14-8, 6-3), who had won three straight. Washington and Bogdon Bliznyuk had 13 each.

