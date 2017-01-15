8:09 pm, January 15, 2017
Greenwood, Hayes lead SE Louisiana past McNeese St, 79-75

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 7:26 pm 01/15/2017 07:26pm
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Moses Greenwood had 19 points, Davon Hayes scored nine of his 16 points in the final five minutes and Southeastern Louisiana beat McNeese State 79-75 on Sunday.

Kalob Ledoux hit a 3-pointer capped a 15-6 run and gave McNeese its first lead of the game, 64-61 with 6:46 left. Hayes scored the last five points during a 12-4 spurt and SLU (11-8, 4-2 Southland Conference) led 73-68 with three minutes remaining.

James Harvey hit a 3 to pull the Cowboys within two before Hayes made two free throws to make it 75-71 with two minutes to go. McNeese State’s Jarren Greenwod hit 1 of 2 foul shots but Moses Greenwood sandwiched a pair of jumpers around another 3 by Harvey to cap the scoring.

Ledoux had 15 points and Jarren Greenwood scored 14 for McNeese (5-11, 2-3). Stephen Ugochukwu added 12 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Southeastern Louisiana made 27 of 54 from the field and outscored the Cowboys 21-11 from the free-throw line.

