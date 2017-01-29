3:24 am, January 29, 2017
Gray with 28 points leads Houston over Temple

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 12:36 am 01/29/2017 12:36am
HOUSTON (AP) — Rob Gray had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Damyean Dotson added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Houston beat Temple 79-66 on Saturday night.

Gray made all four of his free throws and Galen Robinson Jr. hit on both of his attempts to help the Cougars (14-7, 5-4 American) secure the win in the final 1:30. The Owls (11-10, 2-6) missed all four of their shots in the same span, including three from 3-point range.

Obi Enechionyia had 16 points, Daniel Dingle added 15 and Quinton Rose scored 11 for Temple.

The Cougars made 9 of 20 from 3-point range and led for the final 34 minutes. Dotson was 4 of 7 from long distance and Gray was 3 of 4.

Temple had a 17-4 run early in the second half to close the gap to 55-52. Gray answered with a 3 and a layup and Dotson hit a 3 for an 8-0 run.

