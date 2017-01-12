12:34 am, January 12, 2017
TRAFFIC ALERT In NE D.C., inbound New York Ave can proceed beyond 9th St/Brentwood Pkwy and past 4th St NE toward Florida Ave in one lane to left.

Graham, Air Force beat Fresno State 81-72

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 12:25 am 01/12/2017 12:25am
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Hayden Graham had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists on Wednesday night and Air Force never trailed on its way to an 81-72 win over Fresno State.

Trevor Lyons added 18 points, Jacob Van scored 14, and Zach Kocur and Ryan Manning had 10 points each for the Falcons (9-8, 2-2 Mountain West).

Air Force started strong, opening with an 18-5 run and extended to its largest lead at 24-10.

The Bulldogs (10-6, 2-2) answered with a 19-7 run to get within two late in the first half but didn’t get closer. Fresno State twice cut the deficit back to two early in the second half, but the Falcons recovered and matched their largest lead again at 79-65 with 54 seconds left.

Paul Watson had 20 points, Cullen Russo scored 13 and Jahmel Taylor added 11 for Fresno State.

Air Force outrebounded the Bulldogs 39-23.

NCAA Basketball