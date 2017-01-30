9:24 am, January 31, 2017
Goodwin, Morant lead FGCU past North Florida 74-59

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 10:07 pm 01/30/2017 10:07pm
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Goodwin scored a season-high 29 points, Demetris Morant had 14 points, 13 rebounds and a season-high four blocks, and Florida Gulf Coast beat North Florida 74-59 on Monday night to remain alone atop the Atlantic Sun.

Morant was named ASUN Conference player of the week on Monday and Goodwin was voted the top performing newcomer.

Goodwin’s final point gave FGCU a 65-51 lead after his high-arching layup rolled around the rim and in.

Zach Johnson added 16 points for Florida Gulf Coast (18-6, 7-1 Atlantic Sun).

Goodwin scored 21 points, on 7-of-10 shooting, in the first half to help FGCU to a 34-32 lead. The Eagles are now 12-0 this season when leading at the half.

Chris Davenport led North Florida (9-16, 4-4) with four 3-pointers, 20 points and eight rebounds. Dallas Moore added three 3-pointers and 17 points but he was held to just two points in the second half.

