Gist hits season-high 25, E. Kentucky tops SIU-Edwardsville

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Asante Gist scored a season-high 25 points and Eastern Kentucky defeated SIU-Edwardsville 78-61 on Thursday night.

Gist scored 10 points, including back-to-back 3-point plays, as the Colonels (8-9, 1-1) opened the second half on a 14-7 run to break away. The run featured DeAndre Dishman having his shot blocked, getting the rebound and going up again and scoring on the putback. Dishman finished with eight points.

Nick Mayo scored 16 points for Eastern Kentucky with seven rebounds and two blocks. The Colonels were 29 of 57 from the floor (51 percent), even with missing all 15 of their 3-point tries, and made 20 of 24 free throws off 20 SIU-Edwardsville fouls.

Tre Harris scored 21 points to lead the Cougars (5-11, 0-2), making four 3-pointers. Burak Eslik added 13 points with six rebounds.

SIU-Edwardsville was held to 27 percent shooting, making 16 of 54, and was outrebounded 42-33.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments