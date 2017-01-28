Gibbs, Aldridge spur Davidson to 84-66 win over Fordham

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Gibbs and Peyton Aldridge scored 28 points apiece and combined to make 11 of 15 3-pointers, leading Davidson to an 84-66 win over Fordham on Saturday.

Davidson led 40-23 at the break, but the Rams closed to 58-47 midway through the second half. The Wildcats answered with back-to-back 3s from Aldridge and KiShawn Pritchett, pushing the lead back to 17 and quashing the threat.

Gibbs was perfect on five attempts beyond the arc for the Wildcats (11-8, 4-4 Atlantic 10), and Aldridge tied a career high in 3s made, finishing 6 of 10. Both players average more than 20 points per game and constitute the second-highest scoring duo in the country.

Gibbs finished 9 of 9 from the free-throw line and tied a career high with seven assists.

Fordham (9-12, 3-5) went scoreless for 5½ minutes early in the game, with Davidson scoring 14 straight points to take a 12-point lead with 12:43 left in the first half. Joseph Chartouny led the Rams with 21 points and Antwoine Anderson scored 16.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments