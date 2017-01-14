8:10 pm, January 14, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT Due to snow, sleet and freezing rain, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday for Maryland counties that border Pennsylvania.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Georgia St. stiffens up,…

Georgia St. stiffens up, tops Louisiana Monroe 73-65 in OT

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 7:59 pm 01/14/2017 07:59pm
Share

MONROE, La. (AP) — Jeremy Hollowell scored 24 points, Malik Benlevi drained five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, and Georgia State’s stingy overtime defense led to a 73-65 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Tied at 59 after regulation, Georgia State (9-7, 2-2 Sun Belt) held the Warhawks without a point until Jordon Harris’ jumper with 1:19 left cut the lead to 68-61. It was the only field goal for Louisiana-Monroe in the extra period.

The Panthers opened a seven-point lead on Benlevi’s 3-pointer with 9:33 remaining in regulation, but Louisiana-Monroe answered with a 9-2 run to tie it at 52 with 3:18 left.

Benlevi hit another 3 with 47 seconds left to give Georgia State a 59-57 lead. The Warhawks had a chance for the lead when Marcus Washington was fouled on his made jumper 16 seconds later to tie it at 59, but he missed the free throw.

Sam McDaniel, Nick Coppola and Travis Munnings each finished with 11 points for Louisiana-Monroe (6-11, 0-4), with McDaniel grabbing 13 rebounds.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Georgia St. stiffens up,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball