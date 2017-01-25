4:19 pm, January 26, 2017
Georgetown’s defense stymies No. 16 Creighton for 71-51 win

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:11 pm 01/25/2017 09:11pm
Georgetown guard Rodney Pryor (23) dunks in front of Creighton guard Isaiah Zierden (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — L.J. Peak scored 20 points and Georgetown held No. 16 Creighton to its lowest scoring game of the season in a 71-51 victory Wednesday night.

The Hoyas (11-10, 2-6 Big East) held the Bluejays to 1 for 18 from 3-point range and 34.5 percent shooting overall. Creighton (18-3, 5-3) entered the game second in the country at 52.8 percent.

The Bluejays lost their second straight game since point guard Maurice Watson Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury in a victory over Xavier on Jan. 16.

Justin Patton scored 20 points for Creighton.

Rodney Pryor scored 18 points and Jessie Govan had 15 for the Hoyas, who led by as many as 22 points in the second half and outrebounded the Bluejays 47-36. The margin didn’t dip below 14 points over the final 15:32.

Pryor scored 15 points in the first half as Georgetown led 39-27.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: Other than Patton, the Bluejays’ offense never found a rhythm in their second full game without Watson, whose 8.5 assists per game still tops all Division I players. Leading scorer Marcus Foster had 12 points, but went 0 of 4 from beyond the arc. Creighton ranked 10th nationally in 3-point shooting at 40.6 percent.

Georgetown: The Hoyas had lost nine of 10 to ranked opponents including four straight. The victory helped Georgetown avoid matching the program’s worst start in Big East play. During the 1998-99 season, the final one with coach John Thompson Jr., Georgetown started 1-7. Thompson, the father of current Georgetown coach John Thompson III, retired after the Hoyas lost their first four conference games.

UP NEXT

Creighton returns home for the first of two regular season meetings against DePaul. The Bluejays enter with a four-game winning streak in the series.

Georgetown plays at No. 11 Butler on Saturday, its third straight game against a ranked opponent. In the first meeting on Jan. 7, freshman Jagan Mosely scored a career-high 20 points, but the Hoyas fell in overtime 85-76.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

