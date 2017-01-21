Gardner-Webb tops Presbyterian 78-61 behind Rideau

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Laquincy Rideau scored 15 points and had a career-high nine steals and Gardner-Webb never trailed in its 78-61 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday, handing the Blue Hose their ninth straight loss and 12th straight road loss.

Tyrell Nelson scored 13, and David Efianayi and Liam O’Reilly added 12 apiece for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-10, 4-4 Big South), who scored 24 points off 22 Hawks’ turnovers and had 19 steals.

Rideau and Jamaal Robateau hit consecutive 3s, and Efianayi’s dunk created a 50-26 lead early in the second half. The Bulldogs cruised to a 27-point lead (57-30) with 13:37 to play.

Darius Moore made three 3-pointers and Presbyterian closed to 68-54 on Jo’Vontae Millner’s free throw with 4:29 left, but Efianayi made a layup and two free throws and the Bulldogs were never threatened.

Reggie Dillard scored 18 with six assists and Millner added 12 for Presbyterian (4-15, 0-8).

