Gardner-Webb beats Charleston Southern 85-76

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Laquincy Rideau had 17 points and Gardner-Webb broke away near the midpoint of the first half to beat Charleston Southern 85-76 on Saturday night.

Liam O’Reilly added 15 points for the Bulldogs (12-11, 5-5 Big South), who had a 19-2 run to lead 31-14 with 7:28 left in the first half.

Tyrell Nelson had 13 points and eight rebounds and DJ Laster scored 10. Gardner-Webb had its largest lead at 73-54 with 5:14 left.

The Buccaneers (7-14, 3-7) got the deficit no closer than eight when a 15-4 run closed the gap to 77-69 on Cortez Mitchell’s layup with 2:05 left. Gardner-Webb made 6 of 8 free throws in the final 1:13 to secure the win.

Christian Keeling had 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for Charleston Southern. Armel Potter and Cortez Mitchell had 11 points each.

