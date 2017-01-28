3:27 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Gardner-Webb beats Charleston Southern 85-76

Gardner-Webb beats Charleston Southern 85-76

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 8:17 pm 01/28/2017 08:17pm
Share

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Laquincy Rideau had 17 points and Gardner-Webb broke away near the midpoint of the first half to beat Charleston Southern 85-76 on Saturday night.

Liam O’Reilly added 15 points for the Bulldogs (12-11, 5-5 Big South), who had a 19-2 run to lead 31-14 with 7:28 left in the first half.

Tyrell Nelson had 13 points and eight rebounds and DJ Laster scored 10. Gardner-Webb had its largest lead at 73-54 with 5:14 left.

The Buccaneers (7-14, 3-7) got the deficit no closer than eight when a 15-4 run closed the gap to 77-69 on Cortez Mitchell’s layup with 2:05 left. Gardner-Webb made 6 of 8 free throws in the final 1:13 to secure the win.

Christian Keeling had 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for Charleston Southern. Armel Potter and Cortez Mitchell had 11 points each.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Gardner-Webb beats Charleston Southern 85-76
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball