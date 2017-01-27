Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Columbia 66, Dartmouth 54
Harvard 75, Cornell 71
Iona 77, Siena 66
Monmouth (NJ) 95, Quinnipiac 76
Yale 85, Brown 75
SOUTH
Limestone 90, Barton 56
Maryville (Tenn.) 81, William Peace 77
MIDWEST
Concordia (Mich.) 81, Concordia (Wis.) 71
Indiana-Northwest 115, Great Lakes Christian 70
Milwaukee 73, Detroit 69, OT
Minn.-Morris 94, Martin Luther 61
N. Kentucky 79, UIC 62
Valparaiso 70, Wright St. 55
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
