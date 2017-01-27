10:43 pm, January 27, 2017
Friday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 10:14 pm 01/27/2017 10:14pm
EAST

Columbia 66, Dartmouth 54

Harvard 75, Cornell 71

Iona 77, Siena 66

Monmouth (NJ) 95, Quinnipiac 76

Yale 85, Brown 75

SOUTH

Limestone 90, Barton 56

Maryville (Tenn.) 81, William Peace 77

MIDWEST

Concordia (Mich.) 81, Concordia (Wis.) 71

Indiana-Northwest 115, Great Lakes Christian 70

Milwaukee 73, Detroit 69, OT

Minn.-Morris 94, Martin Luther 61

N. Kentucky 79, UIC 62

Valparaiso 70, Wright St. 55

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

