Friday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 11:14 pm 01/20/2017 11:14pm
EAST

Hobart 73, Clarkson 55

Iona 96, Fairfield 89

Monmouth (NJ) 82, Manhattan 71

Quinnipiac 95, Canisius 90

Yale 75, Brown 74

SOUTH

Alice Lloyd 99, Warren Wilson 79

Brescia 84, Point Park 71

Kentucky Christian 85, Welch 67

Oakland 79, N. Kentucky 70

Rio Grande 80, Midway 72

MIDWEST

Akron 70, E. Michigan 63

Crown (Minn.) 86, Finlandia 77

Milwaukee 63, Cleveland St. 62

Northland 84, Minn.-Morris 77

St. Scholastica 75, Northwestern (Minn.) 74

Wis.-Superior 81, North Central (Minn.) 71

Wright St. 106, Detroit 88

Youngstown St. 92, Green Bay 89

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

Topics:
Breaking News NCAA Basketball
