Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Hobart 73, Clarkson 55
Iona 96, Fairfield 89
Monmouth (NJ) 82, Manhattan 71
Quinnipiac 95, Canisius 90
Yale 75, Brown 74
SOUTH
Alice Lloyd 99, Warren Wilson 79
Brescia 84, Point Park 71
Kentucky Christian 85, Welch 67
Oakland 79, N. Kentucky 70
Rio Grande 80, Midway 72
MIDWEST
Akron 70, E. Michigan 63
Crown (Minn.) 86, Finlandia 77
Milwaukee 63, Cleveland St. 62
Northland 84, Minn.-Morris 77
St. Scholastica 75, Northwestern (Minn.) 74
Wis.-Superior 81, North Central (Minn.) 71
Wright St. 106, Detroit 88
Youngstown St. 92, Green Bay 89
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
