Friday’s College Basketball

EAST

Hobart 67, RPI 52

John Jay 70, York (NY) 67

Princeton 97, Brown 66

Vermont 81, UMBC 72

Yale 68, Penn 60

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 96, Toledo 88

Crown (Minn.) 84, St. Scholastica 77

Detroit 93, Oakland 88

Indiana-East 102, Point Park 79

Monmouth (Ill.) 79, Ripon 70

Northland 82, Maranatha Baptist 62

St. Norbert 83, Illinois College 60

Wis.-Superior 85, Minn.-Morris 76

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

