Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Hobart 67, RPI 52
John Jay 70, York (NY) 67
Princeton 97, Brown 66
Vermont 81, UMBC 72
Yale 68, Penn 60
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 96, Toledo 88
Crown (Minn.) 84, St. Scholastica 77
Detroit 93, Oakland 88
Indiana-East 102, Point Park 79
Monmouth (Ill.) 79, Ripon 70
Northland 82, Maranatha Baptist 62
St. Norbert 83, Illinois College 60
Wis.-Superior 85, Minn.-Morris 76
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
