Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Baruch 65, Lehman 63
Hobart 78, Bard 64
Monmouth (NJ) 92, Iona 74
Rider 73, Marist 62
SOUTH
Barton 89, Southern Wesleyan 59
Limestone 76, Mount Olive 51
Tenn. Wesleyan 100, St. Andrews 79
MIDWEST
Akron 66, W. Michigan 59
Bethany Lutheran 96, Finlandia 61
Dayton 67, Rhode Island 64
Green Bay 80, Milwaukee 69
Minn.-Morris 87, North Central (Minn.) 79
Northland 73, Martin Luther 58
Northwestern (Minn.) 88, Crown (Minn.) 57
St. Norbert 100, Grinnell 73
UIC 78, Detroit 64
Viterbo 73, Presentation 63
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments