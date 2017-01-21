8:20 pm, January 21, 2017
Fox out for No. 5 Kentucky with ankle injury

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 8:01 pm 01/21/2017 08:01pm
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) shoots between the defense of South Carolina's Duane Notice (10) and Justin McKie (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky freshman guard De’Aaron left the game and did not return for the fifth-ranked Wildcats against No. 24 South Carolina after sustaining a right ankle injury in the first half on Saturday.

Fox, the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer at 16.7 points per game, scored six points before leaving about midway through the half with the injury. He returned to the court on crutches less than two minutes into the second half with his foot in a soft cast as he walked to the bench.

The Wildcats (16-2, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) were already playing without senior reserve guard Mychal Mulder, who had an illness.

South Carolina meanwhile began the game without sophomore guard P.J. Dozier because of back spasms.

