Fox makes 11 FTs, leads High Point over Charleston Southern

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:44 pm 01/26/2017 09:44pm
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Andre Fox made eight free throws in overtime and finished with 22 points to lead High Point to a 72-69 victory over Charleston Southern on Thursday night.

The Panthers jumped out on a 6-0 spurt and outscored Charleston Southern 11-8 in the extra period. Fox, who finished 11 of 11 from the line, made a pair of free throws with 36 seconds left to tie it at 61. The Buccaneers’ Cortez Mitchell missed a 3-pointer to force overtime.

Miles Bowman Jr. had 15 points and 12 rebounds for High Point (11-10, 5-4 Big South), which outrebounded the Buccaneers 46-39. Jamal Wright added 14 points.

Mitchell scored 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting to lead Charleston Southern (7-13, 3-6). Armel Potter had 13 points and Raemond Robinson added 10.

High Point made 23 of 27 (85 percent) free throws, while the Buccaneers finished just 15 of 29 (51.7 percent) from the line.

