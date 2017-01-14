3:39 pm, January 14, 2017
Foster’s 21 paces No. 8 Creighton in rout of D2 Truman St.

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 2:54 pm 01/14/2017 02:54pm
Creighton's Justin Patton (23) dunks as Truman State's Dwight Sistrunk Jr. (45), Jack Green, second left, Connor Erickson (32) and Nathan Messer, right, watch, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Foster scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and eighth-ranked Creighton defeated Division II Truman State 101-69 on Saturday.

Creighton (17-1) dunked eight times and put the Bulldogs away with a 17-2 run in the second half that pushed the lead to 75-46. All the Creighton starters were on the bench before the midway point of the second half, and the lead grew to as many as 36.

For Creighton, the game counted on its record and in the statistics, but won’t be factored into its RPI. It was an exhibition for the Bulldogs from Kirksville, Missouri.

Truman State (13-4), playing its third game in three days, missed eight of its first nine shots and Creighton got out to leads of 17-3, 26-8 and 43-23. Connor Erickson led the Bulldogs with 10 points.

