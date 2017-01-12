9:35 pm, January 12, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT CNN holds a town hall with House Speaker Paul Ryan at George Washington University at 9 p.m. EST

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Fleming, LIU Brooklyn hold…

Fleming, LIU Brooklyn hold off CCSU 60-49

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 9:25 pm 01/12/2017 09:25pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Iverson Fleming had 18 points, Jerome Frink added 17 points and eight rebounds, and LIU Brooklyn beat Central Connecticut State 60-49 on Thursday night.

Fleming hit a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left to make it 56-49 and made all four free throws in the final 25 seconds to ice a fourth straight win for the Blackbirds (11-7, 4-1 Northeast Conference).

Nura Zanna added 10 points and LIU Brooklyn took the lead for good at 14-11 after 13 minutes into the first half.

Frink scored seven points during a 15-7 run that helped the Blackbirds reach their largest lead at 33-22. They matched that lead again with the final score.

Central Connecticut State, four times, cut the deficit down to four but couldn’t get closer and lost its 11th straight.

Austin Nehls and Khalen Cumberlander had 13 points each to lead the Blue Devils (2-14, 0-5). Mustafa Jones added 11 points.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Fleming, LIU Brooklyn hold…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball