Fleming, Frink lead LIU Brooklyn past St Francis (Pa) 83-70

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 6:09 pm 01/07/2017 06:09pm
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Iverson Fleming scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, Jerome Frink and Nura Zanna each had a double-double and LIU Brooklyn beat St. Francis 83-70 on Saturday.

Frink made 10 of 16 from the field and finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds while Zanna scored 10 a grabbed 13 boards. Raiquan Clark had 10 points and seven rebounds — six offensive — all career highs.

Fleming and Frink scored four points apiece during an 11-4 spurt that gave LIU Brooklyn (10-7, 3-1 Northeast Conference) a 52-50 lead when Julian Batts hit a 3 with 13:13 left.

Zanna converted a 3-point play to cap an 11-2 run that gave the Blackbirds a 66-56 lead six minutes later and St. Francis trailed by at least seven the rest of the way.

Isaiah Blackmon led the Red Flash (5-10, 2-2) with 19 points.

LIU Brooklyn shot 54.5 percent in the second half and finished with 25 second-chance points off 17 offensive rebounds.

