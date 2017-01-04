Fisher-Davis scores 33 as Vanderbilt routs Auburn 80-61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Fisher-Davis scored a career-high 33 points with a career-best seven 3-pointers made as Vanderbilt routed the young Auburn Tigers 80-61 Wednesday night in the Commodores’ Southeastern Conference home opener.

Fisher-Davis was on the court nearly three hours before tipoff honing his shot. It sure worked as he scored 17 straight in the span of 4 minutes 16 seconds, his last a 3-pointer that put them up 24-4 with 12:34 left in the first half. The junior guard checked out with 2:56 left having hit 11 of 20 from the floor and 7 of 14 beyond the arc.

Vanderbilt (8-6, 2-0) never trailed in beating the Tigers for its 13th straight victory in this series.

Luke Kornet added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Vanderbilt.

Auburn (10-4, 0-2) lost its second straight overall. Jared Harper scored 19 points, Mustapha Heron added 13 and Danjel Purifoy had 10.

Starting four freshmen, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl came in with wins over Texas Tech, Oklahoma and UConn this season. They had little answer for the SEC’s best 3-point shooters even though Auburn came in holding opponents to 29.6 percent shooting beyond the arc.

The Commodores, who hit 16 of 32 beyond the arc in winning at LSU last week, kept at it by knocking down 14 of 33 (42.4 percent). Auburn came in second in the league making 9.1 3s per game but couldn’t match Vanderbilt. The Tigers went 6 of 21 beyond the arc (28.6 percent).

THE BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers’ youth was exposed in their first trip to Memorial Gym where the team benches are on the end lines and not the sidelines. They came in averaging 80.4 points per game, fourth in the SEC. The Tigers finished with a season-low in points.

Vanderbilt: Fisher-Davis has strung together his three highest-scoring games over the past three games for the Commodores. The junior guard came into this game sixth in the SEC in scoring, second in the league averaging 2.8 3s made per game and fourth shooting 42.5 percent beyond the arc. If Fisher-Davis keeps this up, he can really ease first-year coach Bryce Drew’s first season in the SEC. Fisher-Davis also grabbed seven rebounds and two steals. He turned in the best-scoring game for Vanderbilt since A.J. Ogilvy scored 33 against LSU on March 3, 2009.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Hosts Mississippi on Saturday.

Vanderbilt: Visits Alabama on Saturday night.

