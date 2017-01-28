3:23 am, January 29, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

FGCU remains atop Atlantic Sun behind Morant’s 25 points

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 9:16 pm 01/28/2017 09:16pm
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Demetris Morant scored a career-high 25 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked two shots to help Florida Gulf Coast beat Jacksonville 78-56 on Saturday to remain atop the Atlantic Sun Conference.

FGCU had a three-point lead at halftime, but opened the second half on a 12-3 run for a 48-36 advantage. Morant already had a double-double with 15 minutes left and his 18th point came on an alley-oop dunk for a 58-44 lead with 11:14 to go.

Brandon Goodwin added 16 points with seven assists for Florida Gulf Coast (17-6, 6-1) and Zach Johnson added 11 points. Morant tied his career high in rebounds to help the Eagles to a 50-26 advantage on the boards.

J.R. Holder scored 21 points for Jacksonville (14-10, 2-5) and Cody Helgeland added 11. The Dolphins went 9 of 18 from distance in the first half but were held to 2 for 17 after halftime.

NCAA Basketball