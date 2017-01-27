Faulkner scores 19, Northern Kentucky beats UIC 79-62

CHICAGO (AP) — Mason Faulkner scored 19 points to lead five Northern Kentucky players in double figures and the Norse beat Illinois-Chicago 79-62 on Friday night.

Lavone Holland II had 16 points, Cole Murray scored 12, and Drew McDonald and Dantez Walton added 10 points apiece for Northern Kentucky (14-8, 5-4 Horizon League).

Walton scored eight points, including two 3s, during a 12-0 run that gave the Norse a 12-point lead with 2:21 left in the half and they took a 39-30 advantage into the break. The Flames scored six points in a row to trim their deficit to 46-38 with 14:54 to play but Faulkner hit a jumper and then made a layup to spark an 8-0 spurt that pushed the lead back into double figures for good.

Godwin Boahen had 19 points, Tarkus Ferguson scored 13 and K.J. Santos 11 for UIC (11-10, 4-4).

The Flames made seven of their first 10 shots to open a 16-5 lead, but made just 15 of 51 (29 percent) from there.

The Norse scored 26 points off 23 UIC turnovers.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments