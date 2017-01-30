10:54 pm, January 30, 2017
Fanning propels Boston U past Lehigh 76-59

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 10:08 pm 01/30/2017 10:08pm
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Eric Fanning sank five 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead Boston U to a 76-59 win over Lehigh on Monday night.

Boston U (12-10, 7-3) got 11 points from Justin Alston and moved into a second place tie with Navy in the Patriot League. Fanning also grabbed eight rebounds and had three of the Terriers’ 14 steals.

Lehigh (12-9, 6-4) scored the game’s first eight points, then Boston U dug in. Eric Johnson dropped in a layup to put the Terriers on the scoreboard and spark a decisive 22-3 run. Fanning had two 3-pointers during the run, which put Boston U on top for good.

The Terriers continued to pull away in the second half, outscoring Lehigh 42-34 over the final 20 minutes to seal it.

Tim Kempton had 18 points and Jordan Cohen 16 for Lehigh, which finished with its second-lowest point total of the season.

NCAA Basketball