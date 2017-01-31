9:37 pm, January 31, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Trump has announced Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee Tuesday night.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Fairfield routs cold-shooting Manhattan 78-49

Fairfield routs cold-shooting Manhattan 78-49

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 9:10 pm 01/31/2017 09:10pm
Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Curtis Cobb scored 22 points, Tyler Nelson added 20, and Fairfield routed Manhattan 78-49 on Tuesday night.

Cobb was 10 of 20 from the field, and Nelson hit 7 of 13 shots with six 3-pointers. The Stags (10-10, 5-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) have won two straight since snapping a five-game skid.

Zavier Turner had 11 points on just one field goal, but he made 8 of 8 free throws to lead Manhattan (8-16, 3-10). The Jaspers shot just 12 of 48 from the field (25 percent).

The Stags had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and built a 43-21 lead. Cobb scored 18 points and Nelson had 14 as Fairfield shot 50 percent (17 of 34) and made 7 of 12 3-pointers in the half. The Stags had their largest lead, 64-32, with 10 minutes left.

It was a season-low in points scored for the Jaspers, and their largest loss since losing to then-No. 25 West Virginia 108-61 on Nov. 28.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Fairfield routs cold-shooting Manhattan 78-49
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball