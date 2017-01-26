Ex-Vol Mostella could have charged dropped in 6 months

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge against former Tennessee guard Detrick Mostella will be dismissed if he avoids additional trouble for the next six months.

Mostella, 23, was cited Dec. 14 on a misdemeanor charge of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. University of Tennessee police said they responded to a report regarding “the odor of marijuana” in his residence.

During a court appearance Wednesday, Mostella agreed to terms that could allow the charge to be dismissed in six months. The Knoxville News-Sentinel first reported the news.

Tennessee announced Jan. 10 that Mostella had been dismissed from the team without specifying a reason for his exit. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said that Mostella “unfortunately has not lived up to” the “standards that members of this program will be held to.”

