6:07 pm, January 26, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Ex-Vol Mostella could have…

Ex-Vol Mostella could have charged dropped in 6 months

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 5:53 pm 01/26/2017 05:53pm
Share

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge against former Tennessee guard Detrick Mostella will be dismissed if he avoids additional trouble for the next six months.

Mostella, 23, was cited Dec. 14 on a misdemeanor charge of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. University of Tennessee police said they responded to a report regarding “the odor of marijuana” in his residence.

During a court appearance Wednesday, Mostella agreed to terms that could allow the charge to be dismissed in six months. The Knoxville News-Sentinel first reported the news.

Tennessee announced Jan. 10 that Mostella had been dismissed from the team without specifying a reason for his exit. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said that Mostella “unfortunately has not lived up to” the “standards that members of this program will be held to.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Ex-Vol Mostella could have…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball